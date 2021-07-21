PARLIAMENT 2021: Rajya Sabha Day 2: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy said that the government has no proposal to declare Anjanadri mountain in Tirumala as the birthplace of Hanuman. This was in a written reply to a question asked by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, as to whether the Central government had taken note of the fact that the TTD had confirmed that the birthplace of Hanuman was the Anjanadri mountain in the Japali Tirtha north of Tirumala, including evidence of ancient literature, inscriptions, historical and astronomical predictions. Does the Center know anything about the statement made by the Tirumala Tirupati Temple naming Anjanadri as the birthplace of Hanuman and the booklet released on it?

In this context, is it possible for the Central Government to make any statement at the national level naming Anjanadri as the birthplace of Hanuman, he asked. The BJP minister clarified that the proposal to declare Anjanadri as the birthplace of Hanuman at the national level is not under consideration by the Union Government.

