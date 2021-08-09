The 15th day of Parliament Monsoon Sessions 2021 got off to a noisy start on Monday morning where both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon.

The Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as opposition MPs raise slogans over Pegasus controversy.

Bills for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha"

-The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021

-The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

- The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021

-The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021

Meanwhile in the Lok Sabha after the Speaker read out a statement congratulating Neerja Chopra and others for their performance at Olympics and began the Question Hou, the Opposition started raising protests and disrupted the proceedings.

Bills to be introduced today

-The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021

-The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021

-The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021

Bills for consideration and passing

-The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

-The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

-The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

With the Monsoon Sessions ending this week, the Parliament has approved 10 bills in the last three weeks. The ruling party has blamed the opposition for the parliamentary stalemate. Four more bills will be introduced in Parliament today.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on the Polavaram projects issue and gave notice to the Cabinet to approve the estimated costs of the project. YSRCO Amalapuram MP Chinta Anuradha tabled the adjournment motion in Lok Sabha today.