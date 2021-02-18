Panchayat Elections 2021: Clean Sweep For YSRCP In Kuppam

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the YSRCP supporters have won 74 out of 80 village panchayats in the Kuppam Assembly constituency represented by TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he stated that the TDP has managed to win only 14 village panchayats, with less than 15 percent of the total seats. The minister mentioned that the YSRCP-backed candidates have won 80 percent seats in the third phase of Gram Panchayat polls. He criticized Chandrababu for distorting the numbers about TDP victory with false propaganda.

The Minister said YSRCP supporters had won 2,574 out of 3,221 panchayats in third phase elections with over 80 percent seats, followed by TDP with 509 panchayats between 13-14 percent. He stated that the party has been displaying photos of winners on the website to avoid false claims by the opposition leaders. He said that this victory is because of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who fulfilled every promise made by taking public welfare to next level.

The Minister said that people have their trust in YSRCP governance and thus answered rightfully by casting their vote to YSRCP supporters, without taking any notice of Chandrababu’s allegations. He said that Naidu was defeated in his own constituency, as people were fed up with his leadership and dared him to resign accepting the defeat.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that YSRCP had swept majority seats in three phases of panchayat polls and is certain to continue the lead in the fourth phase of elections. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has won the hearts of the people beyond the parties with his welfare activities and transparently, which paved the way for the victory.