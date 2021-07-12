HYDERABAD: In a shocker to the Congress party, PCC secretary and Huzurabad Congress in-charge and youth leader Padi Kaushik Reddy resigned from the party on Monday. It is reported that he will be joining the TRS party along with former TDP Telangana president L Ramana who also resigned from the TDP recently. The announcement of Kaushik Reddy's resignation came within 24 hours of receiving the TPCC Disciplinary Committee show-cause notice for an alleged audiotape that was purportedly leaked to the media. The phone call leak had caused a stir in political circles as it learned that Kaushik Reddy has been involved in anti-party activities for some time and has been in close touch with the TRS leaders.

Pictures of him visiting TRS Working President KT Rama Rao surfaced in the media. The Telangana Pradesh Congress disciplinary committee said Kaushik Reddy had been warned about this in the past but he had not changed his ways. After the audio call clip between Padi Kaushik Reddy and a TRS worker was leaked to the media, the TPCC took a serious view of Kaushik saying that the TRS has confirmed the Huzurabad by-election ticket to him. In the phone call Kaushik is heard asking for the list of youngsters and their mobile numbers belonging to Madannapet to him. “You pay either Rs 3,000 or Rs 4,000 towards the expenditure of each youngster and also take care of the alcohol supply,” he told.

TPCC Disciplinary Committee chairman M Kodanda Reddy on Monday served a show-cause notice to Kaushik and asked him to give an explanation within 24 hours. However, the Congress leader resigned hours after the show cause notice was received.

Padi Kaushik Reddy Says Revanth Reddy Will Wipeout Congress In Telangana

Speaking to the media in the evening after he resigned, Koushik Reddy fired both A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar and said that with Revanth’s appointment the entire Congress in Telangana would be wiped out very soon.

In another shocking statement, the youth leader alleged that Revanth Reddy had become the TPCC Chief after giving Rs 25 Crore to AICC (Telangana) in-charge Manickam Tagore. In an emotionally charged tone Koushik said that he and many workers in the Congress Party had worked hard for the party and went unrecognized by the High Command which chose to select Revanth as the TPCC chief. Koushik said that nobody should talk ill of TPCC member Uttam Kumar Reddy who tried to convince him not to resign from the Party.

He questioned how the High Command could sideline senior leaders like Bhatti Vikramarka and Damodara Raja Simha, D Sridhar who have been staunch Congress loyalists, and select a person like him (Revanth) who was part of the TDP. He said that none of them were happy. He alleged that Revanth was a covert working for the TDP in Telangana and would end up destroying the party within six months the party would be bereft of any leader.

Not stopping there the youth leader decried Revanth’s comments made earlier about warning people who were going to leave the party in favour of the TRS, that they should leave the party immediately. This was in direct reference to Koushik Reddy, and the leader said that no one wanted to be in the party and he stated that he had officially resigned from the Congress. He however made no reference of joining the TRS in the meeting.

