Owaisi Trying to Incite Sentiments in UP, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath finally spoke on AIMIM chairman Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Shaheen Bagh' threat and warned him on Tuesday that if anyone's feelings on CAA were inflamed, severe action would be taken. Adityanath, speaking at a BJP booth event in Kanpur, referred to Owaisi as an "SP agent" and claimed that UP was on track to becoming a riot-free state.

JP Nadda, the BJP's national president, is currently in Uttar Pradesh to launch 69 new party booth offices. In February 2022, the 403-seat UP assembly, which Yogi leads with an ironclad majority of 314 seats, will be up for grabs.

“Today Owaisi is trying to incite sentiments by becoming an agent of SP. Uttar Pradesh is no longer a riot, it is the identity of a riot-free state: Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath,” posted BJP UP office on Twitter.

The Prime Minister gave an emotional speech while repealing the three farm laws. Owaisi made fun of him by asking who did 'tapasya' - the PM or the outraged farmers. While speaking at a rally in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi urged the PM to repeal CAA as well. He warned of a Shaheen Bagh-like riot if their demands are not met.