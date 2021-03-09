Owaisi Dubs Yogi's Secularism Comments Obnoxious, Insult To Constitution

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi termed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement on secularism ‘vahiyat’ (obnoxious) and said this was an insult to the Constitution, our founding fathers and all those members of the Constituent Assembly.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath stated that secularism prevented India from gaining world recognition. Owaisi asked the CM: “Petrol, diesel and LPG prices have gone up, jobs are not provided and women are upset. Is it all because the country practised secularism?” He asked whether freedom of thought guaranteed in the preamble of the Constitution did not reflect secularism.

“I ask whether Articles 14, 19, 22, 25, 26, 29 and 30 do not reflect secular ideas and values?”

"You are doing Bhumi Pooja in the name of secularism. You being a PM or CM perform Bhoomi Pooja, are you doing this for the upkeep of secularism? Does the government have any religion? India has no religion, it never will. India believes in all religions, it even respects those who do not follow any religion. We say the majority of the people here are secular, that's why India is secular," he added.

The AIMIM chief said that the Sangh Parivar speaks of secularism with a forked tongue. “It was never ready to recognise the diversity of India. On odd days, they say India is secular because the majority of Indians are secular. On even days, they say that secularism has prevented our traditions from winning global recognition.”

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Polls: Owaisi's AIMIM Joins Hands With Dhinakaran's AMMK