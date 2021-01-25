GUNTUR: Nandikotkuru Assembly constituency YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in-charge Byreddy Siddharth Reddy said that the Opposition parties were resorting to petty politics in the name of God and religion as they had no guts to face Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was giving importance to the welfare and development of the State.

Siddharth Reddy had come to Narsaraorpeta in Guntur district where he was invited as the chief guest for a competition to showcase bulls strength organized under the aegis of Gopireddy Venkateswara Reddy Memorial at the Sports Stadium here. Siddharth Reddy addressed farmers in the presence of YSRCP Narsaraopeta MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy.

Siddharth Reddy said that the State employees were opposing Local Body Elections due to the risk of Coronavirus. Elections are important but so are the lives of the people and employees, he said. The YSRCP leader said that he did not want the elections to be cancelled but only to be postponed. Refuting the propaganda by some party leaders that they were afraid of elections he rubbished the statement as untrue and stated that YS Jagan did not know the meaning of the word fear.

YSRCP MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy said that Rayalaseema and Palnadu regions had a common trait of showing strength and upholding promises and that Siddharth Reddy coming from Rayalaseema and showing his warmth towards the people in the region here was such an example of that trait.

He said that when parties start bringing in the element of caste, religion into politics it is because they have lost favour and affection of the public.

Speaking further, the YSRCP MLA said that the TDP was indulging in politics using the name of God and religion as they know that the party has no chance of survival in the future.

The YSRCP MLA felicitated the young leader Sidhharth Reddy during the event, which was attended by the Market Yard Chairman SA Haneef, leaders Mittapalli Ramesh, Kapalavai Vijayakumar, Agriculture Board members Challa Narapareddy, Ippala Danareddy, Mure Ravindrareddy, Kanaka Pullareddy and others.