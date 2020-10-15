One Party President's Daughter Joins Another Party

As the elections are fast approaching in Bihar, political alignments and realignments have become the order of the day. Children of prominent politicians, who are on the verge of retirement, are promoting their wards, but from another party.

The latest to join the political bandwagon is Subhashini Raj Rao. Now who is Subhashini Raj Rao? She is the daughter of Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav. On Wednesday, she joined the Congress Party and would contest the upcoming elections. Along with her, former MP and LJP leader Kali Pandey too joined the Congress Party.

Subhashini is a social activist and runs an NGO in the backward regions of Bihar. Speaking on the occasion, she said that she would carry on the job that her father did. She said she would continue to wage her battle on behalf of the Maha Gathbandhan.She thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra on the occasion. She said her father was not active in politics due to ill health and added that she would continue his battle.

She said she would strive to make Bihar a forward-looking progressive state. The Bihar elections would be held in three phases, on October 28, November 3 and November 8. The counting of votes would be taken up on November 10.