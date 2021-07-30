One Out of Every 4 Houses Sanctioned For Poor Is In AP: MLA RK Roja

Out of the four houses sanctioned for the poor in the country, one house was allotted in Andhra Pradesh,” extolled Nagari YSRCP MLA RK Roja. Speaking to the media at Sri Venkateswara temple atop the Tirumala hill on Friday morning, the MLA said that 28 lakh houses in AP had been sanctioned for women and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had become like an elder brother for us women. Property worth Rs 4 lakh crore was given to women through the housing scheme, she said. RK Roja said that more than 50 percent of the nominated posts have been allotted to women and YS Jagan has stood up for women safety by establishing the Disha Bill and the Disha App.

Criticising the Opposition TDP leaders, the Nagari MLA said that there were indulging in diversion tactics to spread falsehood against the government and the welfare schemes. She said that the people of the State were aware of their wrongdoings and that she prayed for the welfare of the state and well being of its people.

MLAs RK Roja and Tirupati YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with their families had the Srivari darshan. After the darshan, the temple priests blessed the MLAs and offered Tirtha Prasadam.

Also Read: BJP Indulging in Diversion Politics Using Tipu Sultan Statue Issue: Malladi Vishnu