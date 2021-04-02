AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission on Thursday issued notification for the resumption of stalled poll procedure to the Man Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC, ZPTC) in the State. The Election notification was released for 513 ZPTC seats and 7,230 MPTC seats.

The election will be held on April 8 and counting of votes on April 10. This was announced r on Thursday night after newly- appointed Nilam Sawhney assumed charge as the new State Election Commissioner.

After conducting a meeting with Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and with the State District Collectors and police officials and taking inputs over the conduciveness of conducting polls, the SEC issued the notification.

It may be recollected that the elections were deferred on March 14 last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With the release of the new notification, the Model Code of Conduct comes into immediate effect in all rural areas of the state where the polls will be held.