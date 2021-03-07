Not A Single Educational Institution To Telangana Despite Repeated Requests: KTR

In the wake of MLC Elections, Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Tweeted on Saturday that despite the Telangana government’s frequent requests, the BJP-led central government had not sanctioned a single educational institution in the last six years for Telangana.

He accused the Central government of discriminating against Telangana and pointed out that in the last six years, the Centre sanctioned as many as 7 IITs, 7 IIMs, 2 IISERs, 16 IIITs, 4 NIDs, 157 medical colleges and 84 Navodaya Vidyalayas to other States but not a single of these were sanctioned for Telangana. He highlighted the lack of a Tribal University in the State, which was promised as part of the AP Reorganisation Act.

KTR tweeted, “Despite numerous requests from Telangana Govt, guess how many educational institutions have been sanctioned by Govt of India in the last 6 years? A big Zero Down pointing backhand index. No new IIMs, IITs, IISERs, IIITs, NIDs or Medical colleges to Telangana. If this ain’t discrimination, what is?” with the numbers displayed in a chart.

Despite numerous requests from Telangana Govt, guess how many educational institutions have been sanctioned by Govt of India in the last 6 years? A big Zero 👇 No new IIMs, IITs, IISERs, IIITs, NIDs or Medical colleges to Telangana If this ain’t discrimination, what is? pic.twitter.com/P0AbiWX7Wz — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 6, 2021

