VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Nagari MLA RK Roja said that the people have once again proved that there is no place in Andhra Pradesh for other political parties, and that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was unsurpassable after the results for the Municipal Elections were declared.

Speaking to the media on Monday, she said that the people of the state supported the concept of development through decentralization. Speaking further she said that there was, " oke janda oke agenda'', translated as, that there was only one flag and only one agenda left in the state. Citizens have given a befitting reply to TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu who looted the state under the name of Amaravati capital building, she alleged.

"In the Bejawada hillock the 'ammavaru' (Kanaka Durga) is there above and the 'annagaru' (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) below only, she beamed. Pawan Kalyan's comments on the elections are ridiculous, she scoffed. Did Pawan Kalyan complain about the atrocities anywhere,does Pawan Kalyan who won only 19 wards across the State eligible enough to criticize the Government, she asked. Pawan Kalyan is insulting party activists by changing his support to different parties,'' she criticised. Commenting further RK Roja slammed the actor- turned-leader stating that why have a party flag when they go about extending allegiance to so many parties. The YSRCP MLA said that the people in the state were clear that they no longer needed the Opposition henceforth, she concluded.

Click below for MLA Roja Face to Face Over AP Municipal Election Results with Sakshi TV