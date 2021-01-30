Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh Unit general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the State Election Commission should give clarity about the Panchayat election monitoring and complaint app and reveal details to the people. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he said that, "State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh should end the controversy about the panchayat election app. What is the reason to keep the details of this app a secret? Is the app under the supervision of the election cell? It would be even better if you announce whether it is ready or not. If the app is under the supervision of the election cell, can I send recorded messages, photos, complaints to this 'app'? Would you take into consideration the complaints received through this app similarly like the Central Election Commission, he asked in his tweet.

Under normal circumstances, these kinds of such technological systems are operated by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which is owned by the Central Government, or the IT department of the State Government. Then who has created the special app for this election, he asked.

The 1st phase of polling for the Panchayat elections will be held on February 9 in 3,249 villages. There is news being spread in social media that this app has been made by a political party.

The fact is that the onus lies on the State Election Commission to reveal the truth about the app and make this public immediately, he stated.

News is that the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, is planning to come out with an application to monitor the elections instead of the webcasting as is usually the practise. This act is allegedly being termed as a conspiracy to favour the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

It is reported that the topic of election webcasting came up for discussion during a video conference with Collectors held on Wednesday and Nimmagadda expressed dissatisfaction that the webcasting quality was not of good quality.

