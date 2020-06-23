AMARAVATI: A new twist in the issue of former Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has surfaced.

Ramesh Kumar's recent meeting with Rajya Sabha member Sujana Chowdary, former minister and BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas is making a buzz.

The trio met at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad at 10:40 am. Their meeting lasted for about an hour and a half.

A video captured by CCTV camera of the hotel in Hyderabad spotted former SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh meeting YS Chowdary and Kamineni Srinivas.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar meeting with former TDP leader Sujana Chowdary and Kamineni Srinivas who have close bonds with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has kicked up a widespread political debate in the state.

It is reported that former SEC has been alleged of favouring TDP during local body elections. At the same time, the private meeting with the leaders who have a close bond with Chandrababu Naidu only added weight to the allegations against Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. This meeting has gained many speculations in political circles while the Supreme Court is already hearing the plea over the sacking of Ramesh Kumar as the SEC.

From the beginning, it is speculated that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is a pro TDP person. Also, the speculation has it that the meeting had taken place with the directions of Chandrababu Naidu.

