Netizens Debate Over Which Indian Leader Deserves Pappu Tag

Sep 04, 2022, 16:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ever since Ghulam Nabi Azad left the Indian National Congress, there's a lot happening in the political corridors. While Azad's loyalists have quit the party to express solidarity with him, the former senior congress neta is all set to announce his new party in Jammu today.

On the other hand, there are several memes doing the rounds on social media over the fate of Congress. On one hand, there are memes that say that Rahul Gandhi is pappu, on the other two other names have joined the list, thanks to netizens.

Netizens are debating over who is the real pappu of India, sharing photos of PM Modi and Amit Shah too. Have a look....


