Netizens Debate Over Which Indian Leader Deserves Pappu Tag
Ever since Ghulam Nabi Azad left the Indian National Congress, there's a lot happening in the political corridors. While Azad's loyalists have quit the party to express solidarity with him, the former senior congress neta is all set to announce his new party in Jammu today.
On the other hand, there are several memes doing the rounds on social media over the fate of Congress. On one hand, there are memes that say that Rahul Gandhi is pappu, on the other two other names have joined the list, thanks to netizens.
Netizens are debating over who is the real pappu of India, sharing photos of PM Modi and Amit Shah too. Have a look....
#Pappu #Congress #GhulamNabiAzad blamed RG in his resignation letter
No BJP or other political parties
needed to do #CongressMukTBharat
He single handedly will do this 😹 pic.twitter.com/N3e6qqc7G7
— Shruti (@kadak_chai_) August 26, 2022
India's Biggest... PAPPU
No Comments...
Just Watch and Imagine#FAM4TMC pic.twitter.com/23YXR7A9HU
— Rinku Islam (@Rinku81160) September 3, 2022
Hello Pappu!
How is the Josh?#INDIAsBiggestPappuAmitShah pic.twitter.com/Z5j527PM2c
— Akash Banerjee | আকাশ ব্যানার্জী (@akash4aitc) September 3, 2022
Here comes the Latest Pappu from West Bengal😂 pic.twitter.com/Vd9YTfWdnj
— Priyanka Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Priyankabjym) September 4, 2022
Who is trending India's biggest pappu as Amithsha?
#Pappu pic.twitter.com/mkchGEQ7Vv
— Dr. JayanThiyagarajan PhD (@DrJayanThiyagu) September 4, 2022
BJP Star Campaigner #Pappu back to the form pic.twitter.com/pO95UOjlml
— ABHILASH Gundapaneni (@AG4BJP) September 4, 2022
#Pappu ward better goes to Mr Liar Modi
Mr Comedian Modi pic.twitter.com/P1fvFVUYFu
— Monu Verma (@MonuCyIITR) September 4, 2022
India's Biggest...#PAPPU
Mota-Bhi Pappu... Viswa-Guru Pappu
BJP's Everyone #Pappu#PuppetsOfBJP pic.twitter.com/eDL14fh0h1
— SaifuddinAITC (@SR_Tmc007) September 4, 2022
BJP Star Campaigner #Pappu serious discussion to clean up @INCIndia sooner. pic.twitter.com/GYbWxqjRkV
— #GVR Satish kotha (@SatishKotha16) September 4, 2022
Sonia Gandhi must be Worried
Now who will help
Immature
Kiddish
#Pappu Rahul Gandhi in #Congress
Udit Raj & Kharge Kaka?#GhulamNabiAzadpic.twitter.com/1q1gjrxNPp
— Raman (@SaffronDelhite) August 26, 2022
#Pappu of the decade pic.twitter.com/vgYBbe299J
— Monu Verma (@MonuCyIITR) September 4, 2022