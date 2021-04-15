TIRUPATI: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said Nara Lokesh challenge to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to swear in Alipiri regarding the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy is only to divert people's attention from the comments of TDP State President Atchennaidu on Lokesh's inefficiency.

Speaking to media at the press club here on Wednesday, the Minister said Naidu and Lokesh clearly understood that TDP would be losing in the Tirupati bypoll and staging political drama every other day. The recent stone-pelting show put up by Naidu and the promise challenge at Alipiri by Lokesh are staged only with political interests.

The Minister said the leaked video of TDP leader Atchennaidu went viral where he said TDP has lost its place in the state and the current situation of the party is because of the attitude of Lokesh and added that Lokesh has been challenging the Chief Minister to divert the attention of the people from these comments.

Stating that Lokesh doesn't have the stature to dare the Chief Minister, the Minister challenged him to promise on the atrocities and wrongdoings of his father Chandrababu Naidu and uncle Balakrishna. He said that CBI is investigating the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy and there is no role of the State government as the issue falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Government. He said that TDP leaders are unnecessarily digging it to create sensation and divert people’s attention.

He slammed BJP president JP Nadda for his comments on the welfare schemes being implemented in the state and questioned why BJP has not been fulfilling the promises of the State Bifurcation act.

