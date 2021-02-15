Nara Lokesh Trolled For Blooper on TDP In Visakha Steel Plant Agitation

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) National Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP was quick to point out TDP General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh slip of the tongue once again.Nara Lokesh is being trolled on social media for his blooper about the Telugu Desam Party's foundation date whilespeeking at the a hunger strike by one of the TDP leader P Srinivas over the privitisation of the Visakha Steel Plant.

Taking to Twitter in his inimitable style, the YSRCP leader on Monday,mocked Nara Lokesh for getting his facts wrong where he said that that the TDP had fought against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the year 1978 itself. The TDP leader who was addressing the crowd during a hunger strike by a TDP leader got carried away and stated that the TDP was against the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant way back in 1978.

However, the YSRCP leader pointed out that the Telugu Desam Party was founded in the year 1982. Not stopping there, he took a dig at both N Chandrababu Naidu and his son stating that it could be true that he (Lokesh) would have fought for the steel plant in 1978, as his father Chandrababu claimed that he also fought for independence, he tweeted.

లోకేష్ తాను పప్పులకే పప్పని నిరూపించుకున్నాడు.1978లోనే విశాఖ ఉక్కు ప్రైవేటీకరణను టీడీపీ అడ్డుకుందట. ఉద్యమాలు చేసిందట! టీడీపీ పుట్టింది1982లో కదా చిట్టీ? అవునులే, మీ నాన్న స్వతంత్ర పోరాటం చేశానని చెప్పుకున్నాడు. నీవు 78లోనే విశాఖ ఉక్కు కోసం పోరాడే ఉంటావు ! — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) February 15, 2021

In another tweet the YSRCP leader trained guns on Chandrababu stating that he was indulging in 'delusionary politics', just to show that the TDP was still existing, he scoffed.

''Just by posting fake news in the Yellow Media favourable to him, would it mean that they have won the Panchayat elections, '' he questioned. Vijaysai Reddy reminded that the TDP candidate who was said to be adopted by his wife in Komaravolu lost. In your district and in your mother-in-law's district the YSRCP victory continues its run in the panchayat elections, he derided in his tweets.