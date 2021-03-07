Nandamuri Balakrishna Slapgate: TDP Leaders Make Photographer Say He's OK Through Yellow Media

The Telugu Desam Party leaders went into damage control mode after the incident where actor and Hindupur TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna slapped a photographer leading to a major embarrassment for the party's image.

To downplay the issue the TDP leaders made him release a statement that he was fine with the actor slapping him immediately after the incident. They released a video statement by the victim in the ABN Channel, which is favourable to the TDP, and a photograph of him with the actor to settle the issue. In the video, the man wearing the TDP scarf says, that as a great fan of Balayya, I was not hurt by the incident and that he was OK with the actor slapping him. He also says that he was happy to have been touched by him and hails the leader in the video released.

The actor on Saturday was at the residence of a party worker in Srikantapuram in Hindupur municipality. Balakrishna who is infamous for his erratic mood swings and temperament had slapped the photographer (who was identified as Somu) , twice for taking pictures and ordered him to delete them. An onlooker was also pushed out of the room as he was taking the video and the doors were closed. The footage of the TDP leader slapping the photographer immediately went viral on social media and shared by others.

The Hindupur MLA is currently touring his constituency campaigning for the candidates for the upcoming Municipal Elections. The TDP leader has been facing tough times, as there are not many people coming for his campaigns. In one such instance there hardly any people for his road show that left him fuming and he had to return.

The YSR Congress Party-backed candidates won majority of the seats in the Panchayat elections in Balakrishna's Hindupur constituency, during the fourth and final phase of elections held in the State of Andhra Pradesh recently. The YSRCP supporters won 30 out of the 38 seats in his home turf, leaving the TDP shocked at the poor performance by its candidates.

It is not new for the Telugu actor who is known to hurl abuses and occasionally get physical with his fans, as they get too close to him. However, the release of the video by the victim of Balakrishna's ire at this juncture is seen as TDP's fraught attempt to prevent further damage as the Municipal Elections are round the corner.

