HYDERABAD: Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Nomula Bhagath won the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat. After his landslide victory in the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election, Nomula Bhagath stated, '' I am forever indebted to the people of Nagarjunasagar who have blessed me. I dedicate this victory to KCR Garu. I will certainly fulfil my father's wishes and am highly indebted to the TRS cadre who worked hard for my victory, he said in a message shared through social media. He promised to work for the development of the constituency with the cooperation of everyone.

Bhagath defeated his nearest rival Congress party candidate and seven-time MLA from Nagarjunasagar K Jana Reddy, by over 18,000 votes after completion of counting of votes held on Sunday. BJP candidate Dr Ravi Kumar secured third place and lost his deposit.

The 37-year-old advocate and TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath secured more than 87,000 votes, veteran Congress leader 74-year-old Jana Reddy secured over 68,000 votes and the BJP mere 7,000 votes.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last year. In the 2018 election, Nomula Narasimhaiah had won the seat by defeating Mr Jana Reddy by about 8,000 votes.

However, the final result is yet to be declared officially by the Election Authorities.

To prevent the spread of Coronavirus cases, the Election Commission made it clear that the winning candidates should only take a letter from the Returning Officer and no celebrations will be permitted.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Results: MNM Kamal Haasan Leading In Coimbatore South