Nagari TDP Leaders Join YSRCP In The Presence Of MLA RK Roja

CHITTOOR: Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and activists from Padiri village Nindra mandal, Nagari mandal, Krishnaramapuram, Oji Kuppam and Nagari town in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, joined the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Nagari YSRCP MLA RK Roja welcomed them into the party fold at her residence on Sunday. Local TDP leaders Suresh, Nagarjuna, Rakhi, Dilip, Ravi Babu, Yashodamma, Bhaskar, Revathi, Reshma Venkateshu, Munaswamy, Selvam, Pradeep, Bhaskar along with 40 others from Nagari Mandal under the aegis of Padiri village Vice Sarpanch M Soundarajan and BC Colony Babu.

Under the leadership of leaders Harireddy and Ranganath, Suresh from Krishnaramapuram, Satish from Oji Kuppam, Prakash, Suresh Dharani, Kottapeta Govardhan, Nagari Fazul and Arun Kumar joined the YSRCP. The event was attended by party state youth general secretary Shyam Lal, Nindra mandal president Venuraju and other party leaders.

