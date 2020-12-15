Nadda Convoy Attack in Bengal: 3 IPS Officers Caught in Mamata-Centre Feud

The feud between the centre and West Bengal government has taken a new turn. After the recent attack on BJP chief JP Nadda, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order and summoned the three IPS officers of West Bengal. These officers are to serve central deputation for alleged negligence in performing their duties.

The three officers incharge of JP Nadda’s security were Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range), Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour) and Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal). BJP officials have said that these officers have been “pro-Trinamool.”

MP Kalyan Banerjee to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that the summoning of these officers is being done to “coerce and terrorise” IPS and IAS officers of West Bengal”.

Generally before calling anyone for central deputation, state government's consent is taken. But this time MHA has ordered the three officers to serve deputation without any consent from the state. Although the state government has refused to agree to the summon.

The West Bengal government has not sent in a proper report of the incident and the security issues during Nadda’s visit.

Amit Shah said that West Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule.