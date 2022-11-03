Munugode Bypolls: Voting Begins in The Assembly Constituency

Munugode Bypolls: Amid heightened security, the voting began early hours of Thursday in the bypoll to Munugode Assembly Constituency in Telangana. The voting began as early as 7 in the morning. The Nalgonda district administration and the police set up teams for the peaceful conduct of voting in today's Munugode by-election. The polling materials were handed over to the designated people at Don Bosco Junior College in Chandur on Wednesday. Voting started at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 a.m. There are 47 candidates in the fray in the constituency, which has 2,41,855 voters. Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP), former TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi are the main candidates. The election would be conducted at 298 polling stations. All the voting polls have three layers of security.

At 105 major voting poll stations, paramilitary forces and state police have also been deployed. As per the prediction, there will be stiff competition between Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy (TRS), and Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP). Pankaj Kumar, General Observer of Elections, and T Vinay Krishna Reddy, District Elections Officer, supervised the distribution of polling materials to polling staff at the reception centre on Wednesday.