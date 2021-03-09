TADIPATRI: As the deadline for the campaign ended on March 8 for the Municipal Elections, local TDP leader from Tadipatri in Anantapur district JC Prabhakar Reddy created a last minute showdown on Monday. The Former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy, who is contesting as a councillor from the 24th ward in Tadipatri was seen shedding tears in a bid to garner votes. After that campaign he had a dispute with the local police regarding vehicles.

The police prevented him from moving in vehicles, which had no permission from election officials. With this, he said he would go on a padayatra and this led to a heated argument with the police and the brother of the JC Diwakar Reddy.

A fellow TDP leader from the region Raghu tried to intervene and placate Prabhakar Reddy. With this intervention, JC Prabahakar Reddy lost his cool and raised his hand on his own party leader, apart from hurling the choicest of abuses at the poor man. Despite the assault, Raghu without losing his cool, took Prabhakar Reddy aside and moved on from the place.

In another instance of the JC high-handedness, former Tadipatri MLA JC Diwakar Reddy's son JC Pawan Reddy violated the model code of conduct. As per reports on Sunday at midnight, Pawan Reddy campaigned on behalf of the TDP-backed candidate at SC Colony. He reached the place in a huge convoy without taking permission from the police. Tadipatri DSP VNK Chaitanya said that a case has been registered under Section 188 against JC Pawan following a complaint by the Shadow Team against him for acting contrary to the election code and rules.

For the first time in the State, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar announced forming ‘Shadow Teams’ to prevent forcible unanimous elections and also to monitor elections at the ground-level.

Elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on March 10 and counting will take place on March 14.