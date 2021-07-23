Motkupalli Narasimhulu Leaves BJP, Makes Sensational Statements

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu in a shocking political turn of events, resigned from the party. He sent his resignation letter to BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay on Friday. He said he joined the BJP to serve the people of the state selflessly. However, he could not secure a niche position in the BJP despite his extensive experience in politics in the Telangana, Motkupalli said in the letter.

Speaking to the media on Friday after submitting his resignation, the leader said that he was not even given the role of at least as an executive member of the Central Committee. Motkupalli alleged that the party had failed to give him opportunities considering his experience. Speaking on the occasion, Motkupalli said, "It is wrong to go to an all-party meeting set up by the CM. KCR has brought the Dalit Bandhu scheme only for Dalit empowerment,". Motkupalli said that Dalit Bandhu scheme by KCR was for the welfare of the backward classes. He stated that he was saddened by the differences within the party over the issue.

He also said that a corrupt person like Etela Rajender's entry into the party hurt him. He said that without asking him a single word, a corrupt person like Etela was taken into the party fold. He was included in the party without at least taking an explanation for occupying and trading the lands of the SC communities. He said it was painful to work for such values ​​in politics in such a party and that is why I am resigning from the party, Motkupalli said.

