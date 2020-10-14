More Film Stars To Join BJP Soon In Tamil Nadu

The Tamil film fraternity, which was till now divided between the DMK and the AIADMK, is now looking for a third alternative. And it’s the BJP which is trying to emerge as the third alternative for the film industry in Tamil Nadu.

It began with film heroine Gauthami. She joined the BJP way back in the 1998 and later went on to become the national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha. Senior film actresses Revathi and Lakshmi also joined the BJP for some time and later retreated into their shells. Gauthami too had later come out of the party, only to rejoin recently.

Film actresses Namitha, Gayatri, Rahuram, Madhuvanthi, Kutti Padmini, Radha Ravi, Dina Bharatiya have joined the BJP in the recent times. Eminent film music director Gangai Amaran has also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party recently. The latest entrant into the BJP is Niquat Khan, more popularly known as Khushboo. The actress, who entered politics by joining the DMK, has later shifted to the Congress. A couple of days ago, she joined the BJP.

On her return to Chennai, Khushboo was given a rousing reception at the Chennai airport. Thousands of fans and party workers flocked to the airport and congratulated her on joining the BJP. Sources say that more film actress could soon join the BJP.