Mood Of The Nation Wants Modi As PM In 2024: C Voter Survey

According to a survey conducted by India Today in association with C-Voter to gauge the nation’s mood as of today showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was by far the country's most popular political leader despite inflation, Covid-19 pandemic, surging oil prices, and other issues that have plagued the NDA-led BJP government over the past two years.

According to the August edition of the Mood of the Nation poll:

-Around 53 per cent of respondents have favoured Narendra Modi as the next prime minister. Even after eight years in office, Narendra Modi’s popularity continues to remain ahead of his political rivals.

- While only 9 per cent backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and 7 per cent were in favour of Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the top post.

- 40 per cent of respondents rated Congress's role as Opposition as 'good', while 34 per cent rated it as 'poor'.

- The survey revealed that 23 per cent respondents believed Rahul Gandhi to be best suited to revive the Congress, while 16 per cent backed former PM Manmohan Singh for the role.

- While another 14 per cent of those surveyed believed Sachin Pilot would be able to revive the Grand Old Party, while only 9 per cent favoured Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the role.

Inputs Survey By India Today in association with C-Voter

If elections are held today: (august 10): NDA 286, UPA 146, others 111. Bihar and Maharashtra have brought NDA/BJP down but they remain well ahead of the opposition. C voter survey #MoodOfTheNation @IndiaToday https://t.co/gkUbEG4pne — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 11, 2022

Also Read: Sunil Bansal Appointed Telangana BJP's Incharge