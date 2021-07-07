Modi Cabinet Rejig: In Major Reshuffle, PM Adds 12 Ministers from SC, 8 from ST, 27 from OBC

Jul 07, 2021, 16:59 IST
- Sakshi Post

There is a major cabinet reshuffle happening in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s second term. We will be witnessing the resignation of some of the top members. Among those who submitted their resignations are Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Ministers Santosh Gangwar.

It is going to be the youngest cabinet ever. Many from the SC, STs, and OBC were chosen. This time we also have more women than men. The entire list of reshuffled cabinets includes 27 ministers from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and many from the Scheduled Caste communities. 12 ministers will be from Scheduled Caste and 8 from Scheduled Tribe. Along with them, we have 5 from the minorities section - 1 Muslim, 1 Sikh, 1 Christian 2 Buddhists.

Among those who resigned are Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Sadananda Gowda, Babul Supriyo, Santosh Gangwar, Sanjay Dhotre, Debasree Chaudhuri, Thawarchand Gehlot, Rattan Lal Kataria Pratap Chandra Sarangi (MoS), Ashwini Chaubey (MoS), and Raosaheb Patil (MoS).

List of Ministers who will take oath today

  1. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

  2. Bhagwanth Khuba

  3. Kapil Moreshwar Patil

  4. Pratima Bhoumik

  5. Subhas Sarkar

  6. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

  7. Shantanu Thakur

  8. Bharati Pravin Pawar

  9. Bishweswar Tudu

  10. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

  11. John Barla                           

  12. L. Murugan

  13. Nisith Pramanik

  14. Pankaj Choudhary

  15. Anupriya Singh Patel

  16. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

  17. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

  18. Shobha Karandlaje

  19. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

  20. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

  21. Meenakashi Lekhi

  22. Annpurna Devi

  23. Narayanaswamy

  24. Kaushal Kishore

  25. Ajay Bhatt

  26. B. L. Verma

  27. Ajay Kumar

  28. Chauhan Devusinh

  29. Narayan Tatu Rane

  30. Sarbananda Sonowal

  31. Virendra Kumar

  32. Jyotiraditya M Scindia

  33. Bhupender Yadav

  34. Ramchandra Prasad Singh

  35. Ashwini Vaishnaw

  36. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

  37. Kiren Rijiju

  38. Raj Kumar Singh

  39. Hardeep Singh Puri

  40. Mansukh Mandaviya

  41. Parshottam Rupala

  42. G. Kishan Reddy

  43. Anurag Singh Thakur

