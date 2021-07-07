Modi Cabinet Rejig: In Major Reshuffle, PM Adds 12 Ministers from SC, 8 from ST, 27 from OBC
There is a major cabinet reshuffle happening in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s second term. We will be witnessing the resignation of some of the top members. Among those who submitted their resignations are Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Ministers Santosh Gangwar.
It is going to be the youngest cabinet ever. Many from the SC, STs, and OBC were chosen. This time we also have more women than men. The entire list of reshuffled cabinets includes 27 ministers from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and many from the Scheduled Caste communities. 12 ministers will be from Scheduled Caste and 8 from Scheduled Tribe. Along with them, we have 5 from the minorities section - 1 Muslim, 1 Sikh, 1 Christian 2 Buddhists.
Among those who resigned are Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Sadananda Gowda, Babul Supriyo, Santosh Gangwar, Sanjay Dhotre, Debasree Chaudhuri, Thawarchand Gehlot, Rattan Lal Kataria Pratap Chandra Sarangi (MoS), Ashwini Chaubey (MoS), and Raosaheb Patil (MoS).
List of Ministers who will take oath today
-
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
-
Bhagwanth Khuba
-
Kapil Moreshwar Patil
-
Pratima Bhoumik
-
Subhas Sarkar
-
Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
-
Shantanu Thakur
-
Bharati Pravin Pawar
-
Bishweswar Tudu
-
Munjapara Mahendrabhai
-
John Barla
-
L. Murugan
-
Nisith Pramanik
-
Pankaj Choudhary
-
Anupriya Singh Patel
-
Satya Pal Singh Baghel
-
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
-
Shobha Karandlaje
-
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
-
Darshana Vikram Jardosh
-
Meenakashi Lekhi
-
Annpurna Devi
-
Narayanaswamy
-
Kaushal Kishore
-
Ajay Bhatt
-
B. L. Verma
-
Ajay Kumar
-
Chauhan Devusinh
-
Narayan Tatu Rane
-
Sarbananda Sonowal
-
Virendra Kumar
-
Jyotiraditya M Scindia
-
Bhupender Yadav
-
Ramchandra Prasad Singh
-
Ashwini Vaishnaw
-
Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
-
Kiren Rijiju
-
Raj Kumar Singh
-
Hardeep Singh Puri
-
Mansukh Mandaviya
-
Parshottam Rupala
-
G. Kishan Reddy
-
Anurag Singh Thakur