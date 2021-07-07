Modi Cabinet Rejig: In Major Reshuffle, PM Adds 12 Ministers from SC, 8 from ST, 27 from OBC

There is a major cabinet reshuffle happening in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s second term. We will be witnessing the resignation of some of the top members. Among those who submitted their resignations are Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Ministers Santosh Gangwar.

It is going to be the youngest cabinet ever. Many from the SC, STs, and OBC were chosen. This time we also have more women than men. The entire list of reshuffled cabinets includes 27 ministers from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and many from the Scheduled Caste communities. 12 ministers will be from Scheduled Caste and 8 from Scheduled Tribe. Along with them, we have 5 from the minorities section - 1 Muslim, 1 Sikh, 1 Christian 2 Buddhists.

Among those who resigned are Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Sadananda Gowda, Babul Supriyo, Santosh Gangwar, Sanjay Dhotre, Debasree Chaudhuri, Thawarchand Gehlot, Rattan Lal Kataria Pratap Chandra Sarangi (MoS), Ashwini Chaubey (MoS), and Raosaheb Patil (MoS).

List of Ministers who will take oath today