MLC Elections: YSRCP Candidates Meet CM YS Jagan, Receive B Forms

AMARAVATI: The YSR Congress Party (SYRCP) MLC candidate visited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office on Thursday. YS Jagan handed over the B Forms to them as six of the YSRCP MLC candidates will file their nomination papers today for one By Poll and five seats that fall vacant this year.

The six MLC candidates including Shaik Mohammed Iqbal, Karimunnisa, Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, Challa Bhagirath Reddy, Duvvada Srinivas and C Ramachandraiah are set to file their nomination papers.

It is clear that the YSRCP has given priority to the poor and weaker sections as evident from the names of the candidates announced by the party for the six MLC seats in the forthcoming MLA quota. Moreover, the commitment of the Chief Minister to the promises made in the selection of candidates reflects the same.

With the death of Tirupati MP Balli Durgaprasad, his son Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy was given the opportunity to become an MLC under the SC category. Same is the case with Bhageerath Reddy who was given the opportunity to file nomination in the place vacated due to the death of his father MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy.

In the minority category, Karimunnisa and Mohammad Iqbal were selected as MLC candidates. Hindupur YSRCP coordinator Mohd Iqbal lost the General Elections last time and was given the MLC position last time. This will be the second time he will be filing his nomination.

Duvvada Srinivas who is the Tekkali Assembly In- charge lost the Srikakulam MP seat by 9,000 votes to TDP's K Rammohan Naidu. His name was finalised under the BC quota.

The Election Commission released the schedule for the biennial elections to five seats of the Andhra Pradesh legislative council, which will be held on March 15.

The poll panel also announced that by polls to one seat each of the Karnataka and the Andhra Pradesh legislative council will be held on March 15. The by poll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy.