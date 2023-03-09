MLC candidates Call on CM YS Jagan
YSRCP candidates for the upcoming MLC elections under MLA quota called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.
Chief Minister handed over B-forms to seven YSRCP MLC candidates, M Rajasekhar, VV Suryanarayana Raju Penumatsa, P Sunitha, K Guruvulu, B Israel, Jayamangala Venkataramana and Ch Yesuratnam.
The MLC candidates thanked the Chief Minister for giving them an opportunity to contest as members of the Legislative Council.
