Ministership For Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao?

There is a lot of speculation about the fate of two Telugu seniors in the BJP. Both Ram Madhav and P Muralidhar Rao, who were general secretaries of the party till recently, have been dropped from the BJP national team. There is a heated debate both within the BJP and outside on why they were rested.

One rumour doing rounds in the BJP circle is that both will be made ministers in Modi’s cabinet. Especially, Ram Madhav is a known foreign affairs hand. He is a popular name in international affairs and strategy. So, he could be made a minister of state in the foreign ministry. Sources say that he would be first made a member of the Rajya Sabha and then a minister.

In case of Muralidhar Rao, those in the know say that he is good at commerce and trade and could be given the responsibility of the trade and commerce ministry. Party sources say that they would be rehabilitated soon.