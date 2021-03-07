Minister Srinivas Goud Sensational Comments On BJP Leader Bandi Sanjay

Telangana Minister of Excise, Sports, Tourism and Culture V Srinivas Goud held a press conference in Mahabubnagar district. The Minister warned MP Bandi Sanjay to change the mindset and also instructed him to learn the etiquette of being a political Leader.

He outraged that the party leaders were saying whatever they wanted as they were afraid that the BJP will be losing in the MLC elections. The Minister recalled that BJP state presidents had spoken soberly in the past. The Minister asked the BJP State President to be in limits as Bandi Sanjay spoke uncultured.

Srinivas Goud warned that insulting women will not be tolerated. It was inappropriate to speak in a derogatory manner during the celebration of Women's Day, he added. He said the party was appealing the Centre to remove Sanjay from the post of BJP state president immediately.

The minister lamented that the BJP had a history of ending the lives of weaker sections. He stated that Culture is more important than power. Minister demanded that the Palamuru - Rangareddy project should be given national status.

Also Read: I Challenge Bandi Sanjay To Bring ITIR To Telangana: KTR