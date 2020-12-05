MIM Manages To Win 44 Seats Of 51 Contested

Out of 51 seats that the Owaisi party had contested for, they managed to win 44. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party performed well and had a plan sorted out. AIMIM made sure they had their candidates and focused their campaigning mainly in the areas with their stronghold.

AIMIM won the Ghansi Bazaar division which in previous elections was won by Bharatiya Janata Party. Similarly the seat that was previously under MIM went to BJP, as BJP won the Jambagh seat.

Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that he was very happy with AIMIM’s performance in this election. He also said that wherever Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath had done their campaigns, BJP had lost. Owaisi said he hopes Telangana people continue to make the right choices.