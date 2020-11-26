Melania To Dump Donald Trump After US Presidential Elections Defeat

The news of a possible divorce between Donald and Melania Trump has been making rounds ever since the election results. The first lady of the US, Melania Trump is in plans for divorcing her husband Donald Trump, the now departing president of the USA. But she wouldn’t do so until Trump’s departure from White House in January. News spread that Melania felt Trump would try to take revenge on her after their divorce.

All these rumors and claims were brushed off as being groundless by Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham. In a book called ‘Unhinged’ Omarosa Manigault Newman, an ex aide of Trump wrote about Trump and Melania’s relationship. In the book, it was mentioned that Donald is a vindictive man. He will create problems for Melania and deport her from the country, if she thinks of divorcing him. It is through her marriage with Trump in 2005, that Melania got her US citizenship.

Newman also mentioned that it would be very risky for Melania to divorce Trump while he is still serving his office term. Cause doing that would mean making Trump angry and he will not forgive Melania for that. He will definitely try and reprimand her.

Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham commented on the remarks that were made by Omarosa Newman and denied all the claims. Grisham added that after all that Trump has done and all the chances he gave to Newman; this is what Newman does, going around smearing his name.

Commenting on Trump and Melania’s relationship, Grisham said that, I cannot say much about that, as the Trumps are a weird couple. They keep fighting and then patching up. It went on and off a lot. But no matter what happens, they first talk to each other after every important event.