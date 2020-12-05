Meet First Woman Mayor Of Hyderabad, Sindhu Reddy

In the recent Hyderabad GHMC elections, TRS bagged the largest number of wards. 55 for TRS, when BJP got 48 and AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi got 44.

Sindhu Adarsh Reddy is expected to be the next Mayor of Hyderabad. The second-time TRS corporator from Bharathinagar division will most likely come by replacing Bonthu Rammohan. Sources revealed that Reddy was invited to Pragathi Bhavan by party leader Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as soon as the elections ended.

If this happens, it will be a proud day. It was revealed that earlier TRS had different plans for the Mayor, but changed it according to the election results.