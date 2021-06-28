Media With Questionable Reputation Publishing Baseless Reports Against AP Govt: Kodali Nani

AMARAVATI: Taking serious objection to the baseless reports published in a section of the press, Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswararao (Nani) warned of dire consequences for such propaganda.

The stories coming out from a media house with a questionable reputation are aimed at demoralising the Chief Minister by spinning baseless and mischievous allegations but he will stand his ground, the Minister said addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

Imaginary stories were published attributing to a retired bureaucrat but people across the State will react and move courts for such slanderous campaign, he said. Such a campaign was run against NTR earlier and now the names of YSR and the Chief Minister are being dragged in. He said that the vernacular media has taken up a vicious campaign with the desire to bring Chandrababu to power.

On this occasion, he said that each State will have its own priorities and one must work accordingly and added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not take a back step in safeguarding the State's interests.

He slammed Chandrababu Naidu for falsely propagating against the State government and trying to create chaos in the State with fake protests.

After witnessing the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the opposition is spitting venom on the government to divert people and gain their sympathy. He said that Chandrababu is a person with no morals, who doesn't even trust his own family people and also the one who performed ‘Kshudra Pooja’ in KanakaDurga Temple and Srisailam to retain his power.

