MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday resigned from the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against him after the Uddhav Thackeray-led ministry, the party announced. The HC instructed that the investigation should be completed within 15 days

After the High Court, orders Deshmukh submitted his resignation letter to Uddhav Thackeray. In his resignation letter to the CM, Deshmukh said he doesn't find it morally correct to continue as home minister after the Bombay High Court's order.

The copy of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation submitted to the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in which he made some really shocking revelations as part of the new development to Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia bomb scare case. Param Singh alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month. This collection could be carried out from any place including bars, pubs, hotels and other places. After the allegation Anil Deshmukh said that Parambir Singh made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze in Mukesh Ambani & Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far & threads are leading to Mr Singh as well, he tweeted.

