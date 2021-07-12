HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila of the newly –launched YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) will conduct a hunger strike for the unemployed youth on Tuesday. This is part of the regular feature called ' Nirudyogavaram' where the party leader has been fighting for the cause of unemployed youth every Tuesday in Telangana.

She will conduct the 'unemployment hunger strike' on the 13th of this month from 8 am to 6 pm at Tadipatri village at Wanaparthi constituency in the joint Mahabubnagar district.

Konda Raghava Reddy, a member of the party's ad hoc committee, urged a large number of unemployed, students, youth, YSRTP leaders, functionaries, and fans across the state to attend and support the inauguration.

YS Sharmila officially forayed into active politics and officially launched her political outfit-YSRTP in Hyderabad on Thursday. Promising "Rajanna Rajyam", a state envisaged by her father and former AP chief minister late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Telangana, she said the YSR Telangana Partys main agenda would be on three issues- welfare, self-prosperity and equality.

Unveiling the party's agenda and flag in the midst of her followers at a JRC Convention Centre in the city here, Sharmila said she will start her padayatra (walkathon) in the State on the 100th day from today, to interact and understand people's problems.

