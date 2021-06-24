HYDERABAD: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Balaram Naik Porika was disqualified by the Election Commission (EC) from contesting elections for a period of three years after he allegedly failed to submit his election expense details as Congress candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Naik was Minister of State in the UPA government and had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Mahabubabad (ST) constituency in Telangana in 2019. As per the order issued by the EC and published in the Telangana Gazette dated June 18, 2021, Naik has failed to submit the accounts though a showcase notice was also issued to him.

Naik has been disqualified from contesting elections to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, and Union Territory for a period of three years from the date of the order.

In another development, in the Huzurabad constituency a senior Congress leader Kashyap Reddy, son of former minister and late TDP leader Muddasani Damodar Reddy, has left the Congress and joined the ruling TRS party.

Kashyap Reddy, who is said to be a close associate of Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, joined the TRS on Monday in the presence of Ministers T. Harish Rao, Koppula Ishwar, and Gangula Kamalakar.

