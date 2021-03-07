Lokesh's Blatant Lies About VSP Agitation Before TDP Formation Already Nailed: Kurasala

AP Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu slammed TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for not speaking up on Visakhapatnam as executive capital during his recent visit to the city for a poll campaign. He said that Naidu went against the government proposal of making Visakhapatnam an executive capital but skipped talking about it and tried to divert people with baseless allegations on the Chief Minister and MP Vijayasai Reddy.

He criticized Chandrababu Naidu for using filthy language and going overboard in accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Nara Lokesh has been alleging the Chief Minister to come out of the 'pappu' tag. He recalled Lokesh's blatant lies on the TDP fight for Visakha Steel Plant which happened before the formation of the party.

People have already rejected Chandrababu in the 2019 elections and repeated in recent Kuppam Panchayat polls confining TDP to only 14 seats out of 89. Chandrababu has been playing diversion politics and speaking abusively and aggressively on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

