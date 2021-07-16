NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued notices to Narsapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju in response to the YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) complaint seeking his disqualification. The MP was given 15 days' notice to explain why he should not be disqualified from the parliament membership. The YSRCP along with evidence had complained to the Speaker that MP should be disqualified for engaging in anti-party activities.

YSRCP MPs V Vijayasai Reddy, Lok Sabha leader PV M ithun Reddy, and party chief whip Margani Bharat have repeatedly complained to the Speaker that he was elected as an MP from Narsapuram on the YSRCP ticket and was involved in anti-party activities and therefore should be suspended from Parliament. Petitions and evidence for this have been submitted in the past few months.

Recently the YSRCP Parliamentary leaders appealed once again to Om Birla the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to immediately disqualify Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju for violating the Anti-Party Defection Act as per Schedule 10 of the Constitution.

It may be recollected that the rebel MP was arrested by the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on sedition charges. Raju was shifted to a prison in Guntur on May 16 after which the MP moved the Supreme Court for bail. The Supreme Court referred the MP to Army Hospital in Secunderabad and was granted conditional bail with the Supreme Court giving 10 days time for the MP to submit sureties with the CID court.

