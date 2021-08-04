List Of 29 New Karnataka Ministers, Shashikala Jolle Lone Woman in Cabinet

BENGALURU: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s 29 cabinet ministers have taken their oaths. Govind Karjol, KS Eshwarappa, R Ashoka and Sriramulu were the first ones to be sworn-in. The order of oath-taking shows inclusion of all castes, with a Scheduled Caste member, an OBC, a Vokkaliga and a Scheduled Tribe leader to be the first ones to be sworn-in.Shashikala Jolle was the lone woman Minister in Karnataka's new cabinet.

Check Out the list of the 29 ministers inducted into the Basavar Bommai's cabinet:

Govinda Karajol KS Eshwarappa R Ashok Dr Ashwath Narayana B Sriramulu V Somanna J C Madhuswamy C C Patil Prabhu Chavan Anand Singh K Gopalaiyya Byrathi Basavaraj ST Somasekhara B C Patil K Sudhakar K C Narayana Gowda Sivarama Hebbar Umesh Katti S Angara Murugesh Nirani MTB Nagaraja Kota Srinivasa Poojary Shashikala Jolle V Sunil Kumar Halappa Achar Araga Gnanendra Shankar Patil Munanakoppa B C Nagesh Munirathna

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai has informed that the Cabinet profile will be a mix of expertise and youth. He further added that the Cabinet is formed with the objective of providing good governance and win the trust of people before going to election in 2023.

The Governor administered the oath of office and Secrecy to the 29 ministers to be inducted into the cabinet. The Chief Minister earlier that a few senior legislators who were ministers in the B S Yediyurappa cabinet will be dropped as they will be given responsibilities in the party. There will be one woman in the cabinet. There will be no Deputy Chief Ministers this time as compared to three in the previous Cabinet. Bommai has said that Yediyurappa’s son Vijendra has not made it into the cabinet. On keeping four Cabinet berths free, the Chief Minister said that it will be filled in stages.