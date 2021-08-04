List Of 29 New Karnataka Ministers, Shashikala Jolle Lone Woman in Cabinet

Aug 04, 2021, 16:23 IST
List Of 29 New Karnataka Ministers, Shashikala Jolle Lone Woman in Cabinet

BENGALURU: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s 29 cabinet ministers have taken their oaths. Govind Karjol, KS Eshwarappa, R Ashoka and Sriramulu were the first ones to be sworn-in. The order of oath-taking shows inclusion of all castes, with a Scheduled Caste member, an OBC, a Vokkaliga and a Scheduled Tribe leader to be the first ones to be sworn-in.Shashikala Jolle was  the lone woman Minister in Karnataka's new cabinet.

Check Out the list of the 29 ministers inducted into the Basavar Bommai's cabinet:

  1. Govinda Karajol
  2.  KS Eshwarappa
  3.  R Ashok
  4.  Dr Ashwath Narayana
  5.  B Sriramulu
  6.  V Somanna
  7. J C Madhuswamy
  8. C C Patil
  9. Prabhu Chavan
  10. Anand Singh
  11. K  Gopalaiyya
  12. Byrathi Basavaraj
  13. ST Somasekhara
  14. B C Patil
  15. K Sudhakar
  16. K C Narayana Gowda
  17. Sivarama Hebbar
  18. Umesh Katti
  19. S Angara
  20. Murugesh Nirani
  21. MTB Nagaraja
  22. Kota Srinivasa Poojary
  23. Shashikala Jolle
  24. V Sunil Kumar
  25. Halappa Achar
  26. Araga Gnanendra
  27. Shankar Patil Munanakoppa
  28. B C Nagesh
  29. Munirathna

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai has informed that the Cabinet profile will be a mix of expertise and youth. He further added that the Cabinet is formed with the objective of providing good governance and win the trust of people before going to election in 2023.

The Governor administered the oath of office and Secrecy to the 29 ministers to be inducted into the cabinet. The Chief Minister earlier that a few senior legislators who were ministers in the B S Yediyurappa cabinet will be dropped as they will be given responsibilities in the party. There will be one woman in the cabinet. There will be no Deputy Chief Ministers this time as compared to three in the previous Cabinet.  Bommai has said that Yediyurappa’s son Vijendra has not made it into the cabinet. On keeping four Cabinet berths free, the Chief Minister said that it will be filled in stages.

