In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Tamil-Telugu actor Vishal Krishna opens up about his upcoming film Laththi, choosing a simple life over luxury, his philanthropic initiatives, and plans for Bollywood debut.Laththi will hit screens on December 22.

The actor was also in the news for his Bollywood debut, but he denied the rumours. “There are no plans for Bollywood as of now,” he says.The actor is also into martial arts. Speaking about it, he states, "Someone told me that I should have done martial arts in my 20s. But I wanted to say that age is just a number. When I saw Tiger Shroff doing a stunt and Allu Arjun dancing, it put me to shame. I felt they were so talented and what am I doing. So I thought trying a new thing and martial art was the closest for me. I do everything that confuses my workout so I do martial arts, MMA, aerobics because it helps me stay mentally healthy."e quiz him if he has any plans for pan-India movies since many actors from the South have become pan-Indian actors.

"Going pan-India is the future for every actor and movie. Now, there is no barrier for language and content. I used to go to the Himalayas just as a backpacker and travel by local transport but now I can't go because my films got dubbed in Hindi and now people know me. I have stopped going there. So, the point is that you can reach out to people through content, no matter where and in which language you make the film. I am a Tamil language actor and I am happy people watch my movies dubbed in Hindi," he concludes.

Directed by debutant Vinothkumar, Laththi is a cop thriller and is one of the most anticipated films of the actor. The movie stars Vishal and Sunaina in the lead roles. Vishal will soon make his directorial debut with Thupparivaalan 2 scheduled to release next year.

Courtesy FPJ