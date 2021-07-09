HYDERABAD: Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president L Ramana resigned from his post and the party membership on Friday. He was in the post since 2015 and leader from Jagtial district wrote a letter to the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu stating that looking at the changing political equations in Telangana, he was joining the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party, to get closer to the people of the State and strive for its development. He also thanked the TDP for supporting his political career for the past three decades.

L Ramana along with Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao met TRS supremo and Chief Minister L Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday evening. After about an hour and a half of talks, KCR‌ seems to have assured Ramana of his political future and also of giving suitable opportunities to those who come along with him.

Earlier Ramana had expressed his willingness to join the TRS putting an end to all speculations that he might join the BJP from where he was also getting feelers from. It seems that along with him, some other leaders of the TDP are also trying to join the TRS. Reports say that a former minister from Huzurabad constituency, a key leader from Aleru, and a former Rajya Sabha member are also reportedly interested in joining the pink party.

Speaking to a news channel after resigning from the TDP L Ramana said that he was joining the TRS with sole aim of serving the people of Telangana and the State. He said that he would be formally joining the party within two or three days. When asked about the fate of TDP, Ramana stated that every political party faces one or the other issue which is natural for any political leader or party. When asked about any assurance given for a post of position, Ramana said that no such offers were broached and he was not expecting any such favours either as the future of Telangana and its progress was the reason for his joining the party, he concluded.

After the news of L Ramana switching over to the TRS came, questions arose about the existential crisis faced by the TDP and whether it would completely disappear from the political face of Telangana.

It is known that the TDP has weakened ever since the bifurcation of the States in 2014. The party faced a humiliating defeat in the 2014 and 2018 Telangana assembly elections.

The TDP came to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2014, however, the party faced defeat in the 2019 elections after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) under the able leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power with 151 seats while sweeping the elections.

Political analysts say that Ramana's exit from the TDP will serve as a death blow to TDP in Telangana. Meanwhile, sources in TDP have refused to comment over L Ramana's exit from the party, but by the looks of it the TDP would be confined solely to AP and those prospects also look quite bleak in the future.