KTR Lists Telangana Job Recruitment Status To Curtail Opposition Claims

TRS Working President K.Taraka Rama Rao’s open letter on the false propaganda of the opposition parties on the jobs recruitment.

Opposition parties in Telangana are resorting to false propaganda. They have now started a new drama to confuse the people of Telangana, especially the youth, with their blatant lies. Congress and the BJP are concealing the truth and deliberately spreading false information about job recruitment in Telangana since the TRS government came to power. Through the media, I have already released the number of job vacancies filled in various departments since 2014. In addition, I have furnished all the details of the job vacancies filled by our government with the department wise numbers. To this end, from 2014 to 2020, we have filled 1,32,899 posts in various departments and organizations. Through the media, I have already informed that if anyone has any doubts about our government's commitment to job recruitment, they can approach respective departments and clarify.

However, the opposition, unable to digest these facts, has been making statements since yesterday to confuse and mislead the youth of Telangana with complete lies. It is sad that even a senior politician like Janareddy tends to spread such lies. K Jana Reddy told the media today that TRS had said it would give jobs if it came to power. Yes, he is true. As promised, TRS Government has been providing jobs to the youth since it came to power. I reiterated the same thing in front of the people yesterday.

Jana Reddy garu promised to provide us with the details on how many jobs were filled during his party’s ten-year tenure. My sincere appeal to Jana Reddy garu: please let us know how many jobs were given to Telangana youth during your tenure. To curtail false information spread by senior leaders like Jana Reddy and opposition parties in front of the media, I am providing complete details of 1,32,899 lakh job vacancies that the TRS government has filled since 2014.

1. Telangana State Public Service Commission - 30,594

2. Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board - 31,972

3. Telangana State Residential Education Institutes Recruitment Board - 3,623

4. Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad - 179

5. Acharya Konda Laxman Bapuji Telangana State Horticulture University - 80

6. Director Minorities Welfare - 66

7. Junior Panchayat Secretaries - 9,355

8. Department of Ayush - 171

9. TS_GENCO - 856

10. TS-NPDCL - 164

11. TS-SPDCL - 201

12. TS- TRANSCO -206

13. TSRTC - 4,768

14. Singareni Collieries Company Limited -12,500

15. TSGENCO, TRANSCO, NPDCL, SPDCL - 6,648

16. Regularization of Employees in Electricity Department - 22,637

17. Hyderabad Water Board - 807

18. Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank - 243

19. DCCBs - 1,571

20. Jobs Under final stage - 6,258

Total Jobs filled - 1,32,899

I am presenting all these details with the sole intention of giving clarity and providing the right information to the people of Telangana, especially the youth, who are being confused and misled by the opposition’s baseless accusations.

I sincerely hope that the opposition parties, after going through these facts one more time, will stop false propaganda.