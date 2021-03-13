KTR Does A Fact Check On BJP Claims Against Telangana Government

TRS Working President KTR, on Friday countered the allegations made by BJP against the TRS government being anti-employee. He asked the BJP leaders to check facts and figures before levelling any charges, particularly on Pay Revision Commission fitment.

Pointing out that in 2016, the Central government had given just 14 per cent fitment to its employees, he said that was before the introduction of GST and demonetisation and when the economic situation in the country was much stable. On the contrary, the TRS government gave a 43 per cent fitment to State government employees, he said.

“Three States were formed before Telangana, but they are yet to see development in their regions,” Rama Rao said, adding that the Telangana government was working for the welfare of all sections, including journalists and lawyers.

Responding to BJP MLC Ramchander Rao comments over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, KTR stated that unlike BJP, the TRS government had set aside political interests and appointed scholars and senior IAS officers as in-charge Vice-Chancellors. “The University of Hyderabad VC appointment and the politics involved in it led to a lot of disturbances on the campus,” pointed out Rama Rao.

Though the Central government was not extending the required support, Telangana was according top priority to education. No new institutes or universities have been sanctioned to Telangana, he said. Even in infrastructure development, bullet train has been sanctioned from Delhi to Gujarat but High-Speed rail has not been sanctioned to Telangana, he said.

Every time there are elections, riots take place in Bhainsa, he said, blaming the BJP. Regarding Vizag Steel Plant, the TRS working president said he would definitely raise the issue and extend all support to the steel plant employees. He charged that BJP always tried to derive political mileage by instigating communal differences. “Is Andhra Pradesh not a part of India? I will question whenever something wrong happens,” he said.

