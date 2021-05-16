Kshathriya Community has Nothing To Do With Raghurama Krishnam Raju

WEST GODAVARI: Several Kshatriya leaders from the West Godavari region condemned the behaviour of YSRCP Rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju's and said that they have nothing to do with him in future.

The Kshatriya community representatives and leaders from Narsapuram, Palakollu, Bheevaram, Undi, Tadepalligudem conducted a meeting on Sunday and unanimously stood on the point of withdrawing their support to Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Kshatriya leaders said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had honoured the Kshatriyas by giving them 3 MLA seats and one MP seat in Narsapuram MP constituency. But the MP had brought disgrace to the community with his uncharitable statements unbefitting a leader. They stated that it was a matter between the Government and Raghuram and not for them to decide anything. They also requested that the Kshatriya community should not be dragged into this affair as they had nothing to it.

They stated that he had no friendship with local MLAs and he was only keen on protecting his properties and for his selfish means. The way he has been talking and his videos are quite disgusting and causing grave embarrassment to the community, they said.

'' Raghurama Krishnam Raju changed three parties in a span of six years. In the few months of his tenure, he did nothing to his constituency in the position of an MP and neither has he been cooperating with his MLAs of the region, said Guntur Peddiraju, a member of Kshatriya Seva Samithi, Narsapuram.

He has not stepped foot in his own constituency even once in the last 14 months. He stays in Hyderabad and Delhi and blames different caste leaders on a daily basis, they fired. The Kshatriya leaders made it clear that they would not support anyone who made such irresponsible remarks.

