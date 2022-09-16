Krishnam Raju Death Changes Prabhas Career Path, Deets Inside

The past five days have seen a flurry of political speculations doing the rounds after the death of Tollywood veteran actor and former BJP Central Minister U Krishnam Raju. Analysts are busy wondering if there will be a change in Prabhas’ career path in the offing after the death of his uncle who passed away on Sunday due to post-COVID complications.

It was said that Amit Shah was slated to meet Prabhas to condone the death of his uncle. Amit Shah will be coming to Hyderabad on Friday night to participate in the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations being organized by the Central Government on Saturday. Social media was abuzz with the talks that Amit Shah was going to meet Prabhas.

But even before that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in Hyderabad on Friday, met Prabhas and Krishnam Raju’s family members, and consoled them. He also participated in a condolence meeting held at the JRC convention centre and spoke about his bonding with Krishnam Raju over the past 24 years.

Now with all these meetings, somewhere down the line, there is an underlying current that Prabhas might quietly enter politics to fill the void his uncle left. Prabhas met several BJP leaders earlier and in fact, Krishnam Raju took Prabhas to Delhi and met Prime Minister Modi after the success of Baahubali in 2015. Prabhas said that meeting Modi had left a lasting impression on him in an interview much later.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR’s fans are desperately hoping for his entry into politics. His oratorial skills and command over language and people is already well known and established when he campaigned for the TDP many years ago.

Amit Shah during his last visit met Jr NTR and the whole thing was said to be in appreciation for his work in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. A Union Home Minister visiting a Tollywood star is not likely and that too to express appreciation for a movie role, is something the political analysts feel is not what we actually see upfront.

With Rajnath Singh asking for Prabhas’ phone number and Amit Shah wanting to meet him too has set the political grapevines on thinking mode about what could be next in line in terms of BJP’s strategy in making inroads into Telangana. It is known that the BJP is banking on Tollywood stars to improve its fortunes in Telangana politics. BJP National President JP Nadda already met actor Nithiin and cricketer, Mithali Raj, last month.

With Rajnath Singh meeting Prabhas lead to speculations that will the Saaho actor overtake Jr NTR in politics and bid goodbye to politics…or are we in for a huge show where these two top Telugu stars are going to share the same platform during the upcoming election campaigning in 2024? Let's wait and see…

