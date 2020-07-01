SIDDIPET: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday criticised the government over the breach caused to the Kondapochamma Sagar canal within a month of its inauguration by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. In a sarcastic tone, he said that with the latest incident, one can understand the level of quality being maintained in the construction of projects. Along with Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy and Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar inspected the breached area of the Kondapochamma canal on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy wondered whether the construction of the projects in the state are being taken up for the benefit of farmers or for KCR. He also alleged that large-scale corruption took place in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The Congress party would carry on with its fight against corruption in the construction of all projects, Uttam vowed.

He further demanded the immediate suspension of Engineer In-Chief Hari Ram Nayak who said the breaching of canals is common. Demanding compensation for the villagers affected by the breach of the canal, he sought to know if district collector Venkatarami Reddy did not even have that much time to pay a visit to the stretch of the canal that suffered the breach and take stock of the situation in the affected villages. He also said that breach of the canal has exposed the lapses in its construction.

The left canal of the Kondapochamma Sagar project breached on Tuesday morning flooding several houses in Sivaruvenkatapur village besides destroying around 25 acres of agricultural land in Siddipet district.

