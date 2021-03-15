KCR's Tughlaq Decisions Pushed Telangana Into Debt Trap: Komatireddy

Bhongir Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao alleging that the KCR's 'Tughlaq' decisions have pushed the state into a debt trap. He said that the conditions of the state were so bad that salaries could not be paid to employees. Speaking to the reporters during his visit to Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district on Tuesday, he said that the Kaleshwaram project was undertaken spending crores of rupees and alleged that a large-scale corruption was committed in conjunction with the contractors. He lamented that there would be a delay in paying compensation to the farmers unless the bills were paid to the contractors.

It was sad that the attention on the development of Chinthamada was not given to the people of Gajwel, he lamented. He demanded that just as double bedroom houses and Rs. 10 lakhs support was given to the people of Chintamadaka, the same should also be given here. The Congress MP brought to light that the highest number of farmers committing suicide was in Gajwel constituency after the announcement of the farmer loan waiver in erstwhile united Medak district.

He said that KCR was cheating the farmers , employees and the unemployed. That is why in the two graduate MLC elections, the graduates have given a befitting answer to the TRS. The increase in yesterday's polling percentage was a backlash for TRS which was causing fear in them. He said the government was more concerned with robbing the state exchequers along with contractors rather than focussing on the development of the people.

Not a single DSC notification was issued in the past seven years and there are no members in the Public Service Commission to fill the vacancies of more than 90 lakh vacancies. About 60,000 teachers have retired since 2014, while 4,000 schools have been closed, he said, adding that the DSC has not been set up.

The decline of the TRS party has started from KCR's own district, he added. KCR knows that TRS will lose in the MLC elections so is now introducing 29 per cent in PRC, he criticised. Komatireddy slammed KCR for insulting the constitutionality of the CM post while comparing it with a slipper. The MP expressed confidence that the Congress would win in the two MLC seats and the party would come to power in the 2022 elections.