KCR's Comments Against Women in Haliya Creates Sensation in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) who is usually known to give a mouthful to the Opposition leaders during his fiery speeches, created a sensation this time, when his comments on few women calling them 'dogs' at a public meeting on Wednesday went viral.

The incident that was caught on camera is being shared on social media and has sparked an outrage among women and the Opposition leaders expressed their anger at the CM for speaking derogatorily to women at a public rally.

The incident took place at KCR’s public meeting at Haliya mandal in Nalgonda district on Wednesday, where the chief minister had come to lay the foundation stone for 13 lift irrigation schemes to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,500 crore to provide irrigation for at least 1.3 lakh acres.

A group of women who were standing in front of the dais were said to be disturbing his speech. KCR told them to hand over the papers to the police present there. '' Now that you have given it (memo), please leave. If you want to stay, please be calm. Or else please leave. Don't do silly things. Nobody will be disturbed. Leave or else you will be hurt. It's just the few of you, and you will end up in difficulties. There are a lot of dogs like you,” KCR was heard saying in a video from his speech.

Congress Telangana state affairs in-charge Manikkam Thakur sought the Chief Minister's apologies in a tweet where he also shared the video of the KCR scolding the woman.

Telangana CM calls women at Nagarjuna Sagar public meeting as Dogs.Don’t forget all those women standing there are the reason you sit in that position Change Your words reflect your attitude. Don’t forget this is a democracyDont forget they are our bosses!Appologize Chandrasekar pic.twitter.com/IrRTmBY3Cw — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) February 10, 2021

Also Read: How Dare KCR Brands Distressed Women Dogs! Vijayashanti Over Haliya Comments